El Camino Health Signs with HealthTrust for Group Purchasing and Ancillary Supply Chain Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and performance improvement partner for healthcare, announced today that El Camino Health has signed an agreement for GPO and ancillary services and will join HealthTrust’s member roster in the fourth quarter of 2021. In support of El Camino Health’s strategic supply chain priorities, HealthTrust will deliver Day 1 value-enhancing contracting and analytical capabilities for clinical and non-clinical supplies and services, purchased services, pharmacy, construction and food services.

“This new agreement with HealthTrust will afford us the opportunity to refine our acquisition expenses for supplies and services, enhance contract coverage, maximize value-added services and improve the support offered from a GPO,” said Carlos Bohorquez, chief financial officer of El Camino Health. “We are able to achieve this without compromising any of the quality or service standards our physicians, patients and staff have come to expect from us.”

Ranked among the top U.S. hospitals for outstanding patient experience by Healthgrades, and for high performance in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health by Fortune/IBM Watson, El Camino Health is an integrated healthcare system comprised of two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, California and urgent care, multi-specialty care and primary care locations across Santa Clara County.

“We graciously extend a warm welcome to El Camino Health for selecting HealthTrust as its exclusive supply chain organization,” said Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “We are aligned in the pursuit of a clinically-integrated supply chain, which underpins our common commitment to excellence to assure patients receive the best value and outcomes possible.”

Bohorquez emphasized that HealthTrust’s ability to share supply-chain and clinical best practices from similar facilities across the U.S. will assist the Magnet®-designated health system in continuing to deliver high-quality, patient focused and innovative care.

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key service lines include behavioral health, cancer, heart and vascular, mother-baby, neurology, orthopedics, spine, urology and women’s health. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named as a top 100 hospital in the nation by Fortune/IBM Watson Health and Newsweek, Best Maternity Care Hospital for Los Gatos hospital by Newsweek, and earning a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). El Camino Health has earned four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for nursing excellence and quality patient care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.