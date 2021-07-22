Valamis Announces Acquisition of The Working Manager to Redefine Internal Career Development

JOENSUU, Finland & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valamis, the global leader in digital learning technologies and workforce development, has announced the acquisition of The Working Manager (TWM), a leader in organisational performance and career mobility technology. Valamis and TWM have entered into a definitive agreement to join together and unify technologies and in-house consulting services to offer businesses an end-to-end employee experience that helps employees develop and find career opportunities.

Valamis Learning Solution and TWM’s CareerBurst career platform and learning platform technologies will bring Executives, Human Resources, Learning & Development, and Talent professionals a technology and consulting solution to develop and retain employees for organisational performance. Valamis and TWM will be able to help over 3 million learners and serve a diverse global client base.

“The Working Manager’s technology, proven record of customer satisfaction, and most importantly their people, are a complete fit with Valamis’ longstanding values. With TWM’s internal career development platform, LMS, and LXP, we will enhance our current learning solutions for our customers and future customers. Together, our technology, partnership approach, and authenticity will give the market a solution that puts people first and helps customers every step of the way succeed with their business initiatives”, explained Jussi Hurskainen, CEO, Valamis.

After a long period of remote work for many employees across the world at the onset of the pandemic, many businesses have begun outlining their ‘return to the office’ plans, which has ushered in what NPR is calling the ‘Great Resignation’, as more workers in the U.S. are quitting their jobs than at any time in at least two decades. According to a LinkedIn report, 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their careers. The acquisition and combined products and services of Valamis and TWM will provide an opportunity for employers to reduce the high cost of employee turnover and labour shortages by upskilling their employees and improving career mobility.

“At TWM our accounts managers are all former heads of L&D, we understand first-hand many of the challenges that our customers are facing. That helps us develop our software in line with those requirements but also gives us an understanding of the partnership that is required to address the rapidly changing needs of businesses. Valamis has a similar approach and company culture that will empower businesses across the U.K. and globally to build greater employee loyalty and, in the end – stronger businesses”, said Phil Purver, CEO, TWM.

About Valamis

Valamis is an international technology company specialising in cloud-based digital learning solutions that empower millions of learners, companies, and societies to solve their challenges with transformative learning experiences. Valamis’ end-to-end learning solution includes Valamis’ LXP, LMS, LRS, Content Authoring Lesson Studio, eCommerce, and extensive integrations. Valamis creates long-term value for businesses and their people by being a strategic partner in learning while providing technology and consultancy services in design, data science, technology, corporate performance, and digital learning. Founded in 2003, Valamis is headquartered in Finland and maintains offices in countries around the world.

About TWM

TWM is the most reputable provider of Learning Platforms for clients who have a strategic take on developing their people. Our difference is that our people are former L&D professionals. We always work closely and in partnership with clients, helping solve their problems and providing a platform that we guarantee will do what we say it will.