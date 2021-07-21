KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2017-1R

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to the Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes issued by Castlelake Aircraft Structured Trust 2017-1R, a refinancing of an aviation ABS transaction. This transaction is serviced by Castlelake L.P. and Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited.

Proceeds from the Notes will be used to acquire 33 aircraft (the “Portfolio”) on lease, or expected to be on lease, to 13 lessees located in 11 jurisdictions. As of July 31, 2021 (based on information available as of June 30, 2021), the weighted average age of the Portfolio is 16.4 years, and the weighted average lease term is approximately 3.8 years. The Portfolio has an initial value of approximately $519.4 million, based on the average of the half-life base values provided by three third-party appraisers as of December 2020 or January 2021, which were adjusted for maintenance conditions as of July 2021.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

