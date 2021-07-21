Accell’s New Power UV Sanitizer is the Ultimate Sanitizing Solution

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accell, a provider of innovative power products and enhanced connectivity solutions, today announced the official release of the new Accell Power UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging, which has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency, confirming the company meets the EPA’s standards for protecting the environment. Equipped with UV light, this easy-to-use sanitizer is ideal for killing germs in just five brief minutes on many frequently used items, including masks, smartphones, keys, jewelry, watches, glasses and baby accessories.

“As much as we rely on gadgets each day, it’s quite common for unseen bacteria and germs to spread,” stated Tenny Sin, vice president of sales and marketing, Accell. “Accell is pleased to provide consumers with a complete solution that is not only effective in killing bacteria, but is also a convenient wireless charging solution.”

Accell’s sanitizing solution effectively kills 99% of common germs and bacteria in 360 degrees in just five minutes, ensuring devices are clean and clear from potentially harmful viruses. This ideal sanitizing solution also supports wireless charging for any iPhone/Android Qi-enabled device at up to 15W. The sanitizing station also features an aromatherapy effect. Users can add a drop of essential oil before sanitizing, leaving a fresh fragrance on the sanitized device.

The Accell Power UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging is available starting July 15 with an MSRP of $69.99 at Amazon.com and https://www.accellww.com/.

For more information about the Accell Power UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging, please visit https://www.accellww.com/products/uv-sanitizer-with-wireless-charging.

