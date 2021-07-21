Macy’s, Inc. Names Maly Bernstein CEO Of Bluemercury

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that it has named Maly Bernstein chief executive officer of Bluemercury, effective September 13, 2021.

In this role, Bernstein will oversee the growth and strategy of all aspects of the Bluemercury brand, from its digital platform to stores. She will report to Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s, and will be based out of Bluemercury’s Bethesda, MD, headquarters.

“ I am excited to welcome Maly to the Macy’s, Inc. team. She has deep expertise in beauty, and we are confident that she is the right person to continue Bluemercury’s growth in the specialty space,” said Spring. “ Maly’s ability to create connections with consumers through breakthrough platforms that integrate product, service and experience make her a great fit to lead this special and growing brand. Maly is a champion for diversity in leadership, people development and data-based insight, and she will leverage the values of the brand to build community and experiences in its neighborhood locations.”

Bernstein was most recently Vice President of E-Commerce at CVS Health. Prior to that role, she was Vice President of Beauty & Personal Care with a multi-billion-dollar portfolio that included Cosmetics, Skincare, Hair Care and Personal Care. In this role she led a diverse team of Category Managers, Beauty Experience & Service Program Managers, Beauty Consultants and Licensed Cosmetologists. Prior to CVS, Bernstein worked in the retail and consumer practice at McKinsey & Co.

Bernstein succeeds Bluemercury co-founder Marla Beck, who recently transitioned from the CEO role to pursue other opportunities. Since joining Macy's, Inc. in 2015, Beck grew the number of Bluemercury stores from 60 to more than 180, including locations within Macy’s stores. She also launched a loyalty program called Blue Rewards, which now has nearly 75% penetration, expanded m-61, the clean clinical skincare brand she created, and launched conscious beauty brand Lune+Aster.

“ I want to thank Marla for her vision and leadership. She has steered Bluemercury’s growth for more than 20 years and has been a valued partner to the Macy’s, Inc. team,” Spring continued.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.