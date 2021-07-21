Ubiquitous Energy and Antamex Industries Partner for Transparent Solar Commercial Glazing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in truly transparent solar energy technology, and Antamex Industries have agreed to form a partnership to bring transparent solar glazing to the commercial glazing market in North America. This partnership advances Ubiquitous Energy’s go-to-market strategy to bring its UE Power™ window products to market with Antamex, who is a widely recognized, and reputable design-engineer-manufacture-install unitized curtain wall facade supplier for the commercial glazing market primarily across North America.

This partnership is based on the strong strategic alignment of the two companies. UE is focused on seamlessly integrating transparent solar renewable energy technology into everyday products and surfaces, without aesthetic compromises. Antamex has a portfolio of new construction and retrofit commercial glazing projects and have customers that are looking for ways to make their glazing more energy efficient without sacrificing appearance or performance. By working together, the companies will bring a transparent solar enabled curtain wall glazing solution to architects, designers, façade engineers, developers, and building owner customers. This unique façade solution will significantly increase the performance of glass curtain walls into glazing that will meet the most stringent building codes without compromising on aesthetics and performance all while helping buildings achieve net zero energy and beyond by the renewable energy it provides.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Antamex. We know that Antamex shares our vision to bring a renewable energy generating glazing solution to the commercial glazing market in North America. Given Antamex’s brand and reputation, we couldn’t have found a better glazing partner to help us do this.”

— Ubiquitous Energy CEO Susan Stone

“Antamex has a rich history of offering and delivering reputable, customized and high-quality unitized glazing solutions to our global customers. We are excited to be working with the Ubiquitous Energy team to bring a new type of solar energy generating glazing to the market.”

— Antamex President Ryan Spurgeon

About Ubiquitous Energy

Ubiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its award-winning UE Power™ technology is the world’s only truly transparent solar product. UE Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end use products. The thin coating can be applied to the surface of window glass to provide electricity generation and energy efficiency while remaining visibly indistinguishable from the fully transparent standard windows on the market today. Originally spun out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent, efficient solar cells and windows in its production facility in Silicon Valley.

For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy or contact us as pr@ubiquitous.energy.

About Antamex Industries

Antamex has been at the forefront of the building industry for over 50 years, headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area with operations primarily across North America. Antamex’s reputation has been built upon producing nearly 40 million square feet of high quality, innovative designs of curtain wall and modular façade systems. Antamex offers complete design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of curtain wall systems to discerning clients around the world. Early consultation with architects and our participation with the design team support our clients in meeting the aesthetic, performance, and budget requirements of each unique project. We believe that our future lies in fostering an environment of initiative, creativity, and responsiveness within Antamex. We trust in our ability to innovate and commitment to deliver results. Our passion for defining skylines for generations to come is engrained in ever product we manufacture and project we complete.

For more information, visit https://www.antamex.com/ or contact info@antamex.com