BCS Selected as Critical Facility Operator for State-of-the-Art Austin Data Centers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BCS, the nation’s fastest growing data center operations provider, today announced it has been selected to provide critical facility management for two data center sites owned and leased by SDC Austin LLC, a Texas real estate investment and growth capital entity. Both highly secure, fiber-rich sites are currently occupied by an American multinational information technology company.

The two Austin data centers occupy nearly 70 acres and encompass more than 490,000 gross square feet of mission-critical space. At each site BCS has deployed a full complement of its integrated solution set, including facility management, physical security, deployment of the BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC), use of the BCS CriticalWorksTM computerized maintenance management system, plus BCS CriticalCareTM, a mobile on-demand and scheduled maintenance service.

“We were seeking a provider who had the technical expertise to handle stringent SLA requirements and the capacity to scale with our growth and business needs,” said SDC Austin Managing Partner Walter Wang. “But what ultimately set BCS apart was their flexibility, ability to make decisions quickly, and having a company culture that we believe will foster a long-term partnership.”

SDC Austin LLC was recently formed to acquire the two Austin sites. The organization is led by longtime real estate and fixed-asset investors, who were attracted to the continued high performance of the data center sector, plus the two sites’ strong financial statements and physical plants and infrastructure.

“It’s exciting to work with the SDC Austin team, and we are honored to operate, protect and maintain these two vital facilities,” said BCS Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Service Officer John Hevey. “By deploying our full complement of self-performance solutions, BCS will deliver immediate and long-term efficiency and effectiveness while de-risking the total cost of ownership.”

BCS currently operates data centers for three of the world’s leading financial service companies. The company recently announced the introduction of BCS Government Programs, a highly efficient, high performance and nimble data center and critical infrastructure solution, capable of serving the unique requirements and challenges of U.S. and state government agencies and their partners.

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM, the BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS Government Programs, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with 7 million total square feet and 400 MW of data center critical power under contract.

