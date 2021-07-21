ERI Joins the Circular Electronics Partnership, the First Private Sector Alliance for Circular Electronics

FRESNO, Calif. & GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States, has formally joined the Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP), a global private sector alliance of leading brands and global organizations. ERI’s leadership team will play an active role in CEP’s efforts to make the vision and roadmap a reality through specific actions committing to a circular economy for electronics by 2030.

CEP is a first-of-its-kind global initiative developed to unite experts, business leaders and global organizations to co-design solutions around the topic of ushering electronic waste into the circular economy. This pre-competitive industry platform will establish a network of networks to elevate the action and ambition of the industry in a coordinated way.

CEP’s vision is to maximize the value of components, products and materials through their full lifecycles, using safe and fair labor and depending on only circular resources. These shifts will generate economic value while creating social and environmental impact.

ERI will work alongside some of the biggest household names in the electronics sector, as well as less known, yet equally important players in the industry when it comes to shifting towards a circular economic model.

CEP’s members have been brought together by and will collaborate with an alliance of convening organizations, including Global Electronics Council (GEC), Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE), Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), host organization World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and the World Economic Forum (WEF). The CEP’s vision and roadmap were developed in collaboration with other stakeholders, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“This is the perfect time for ERI to become a member of the CEP, alongside our proactive industry friends and colleagues from around the world,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “E-waste has and continues to cause a global crisis. Due to a perfect storm of innovation, the internet of things, cars essentially becoming computers on wheels, an increase in wearable tech, the 4G to 5G switchover, increasing consumption, data privacy issues and other factors, e-waste is far and away the fastest growing waste stream in the world – growing at a rate five times faster than any other waste stream. By aligning with our fellow CEP participants to focus on best practices, we can work together to play an impactful role in accelerating positive change and move all electronics from a liner economy to a circular economy.”

“As electronics are omnipresent, a new approach is critical,” said Brendan Edgerton, Director of Circular Economy for the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. “Far beyond just computers, monitors and phones, electronics are commonly found in everything from clothing to toys. As applications scale, they should be circular in design, production, use and recovery to create a nature, climate and people positive value chain. As leaders and example-setters in the responsible recycling of electronic waste, ERI is ideally suited to bring its expertise and passion for circularity to CEP. We are proud to announce their participation.”

About CEP:

The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) is a private sector alliance for circular electronics that unites leaders in tech, consumer goods and waste management, to identify how to do things better. The group, a consortium of the world’s leading brands and global organizations, aims to reimagine the value of electronic products and materials using a lifecycle approach, reducing waste from the design stage through to product use and recycling. Learn more at www.CEP2030.org.

About ERI:

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.