This Startup is Helping Cancer Patients Heal from Trauma

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audacious Mind, the latest meditation startup specializing in a more personalized way to meditate, has had a busy year. Since its launch on Mental Health Take Action Day, the young brand is seeking users who want to use meditation to transform their lives.

“Everyone at some point discovers the need to change how they see themselves and the world,” says founder Jack Haynie. “We know firsthand that health trauma is a common trigger for change and want to help everybody, but we need to start somewhere. Since I’ve experienced the cancer journey, we decided to start with cancer patients.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, depression is “a comorbid disabling syndrome” that affects approximately 15% to 25% of cancer patients. But the trauma from diagnosis impacts every patient and it’s known that many hide their depression to keep loved ones from worrying further. The compounding effects of the pandemic haven’t helped. The CDC states that 40% of US adults reported struggling with depression, anxiety or substance abuse since June of last year and still into 2021. “This is an especially critical time for us to look out for our cancer patients’ state of mind,” adds Haynie.

Audacious Mind launched with the release of its first product -- the Audacious Mind app on Apple and Google Play stores. This year, it plans to expand into support groups, journaling, and content distribution. “Each of our team members has personally experienced health trauma, so we understand that healing takes a very potent recipe of resources,” explains co-founder Ivan Hernandez. “As powerful as the app can be -- prescribing personalized affirmations from an algorithm of thousands based on how one feels, we need to empower patients with more tools...every tool.”

The startup has studied how patients feel from the point of diagnosis through to healing, from both their medical condition and the trauma caused by it. A recurring theme is disorientation, which leads to difficulty for patients to find all possible resources to help them build their own personalized healing regimen. Hernandez states they’re on a bold mission to facilitate and house all the options patients need to overcome trauma. “We’re ambitious for all the right reasons, but we know we can’t do it alone,” he adds.

On August 5th, Audacious Mind will host a virtual event to raise funds to develop, release and donate meditation tools and resources like cancer-specific meditation plans and customized tracks, plus free downloads of its paid app to cancer patients. Guest speakers include life coaches Magen Banwart, Richard Arden, and Dinorah Nieves of OWN’s Iyanla Fix My Life, reiki healer John Del Rossi, psychologist Dr. Carmen Rivera-Medina, oncologist Dr. Sant Chawla, and vibrational sound healers Dave Scher and Kassia Meador. The “TransformaThon” kicks off at 6:00 a.m. PST / 9:00 a.m. EST and runs all day on Instagram @myaudaciousmind. Anyone can RSVP and donate starting now by visiting Audacious Mind. All contributions are tax-deductible and will go to the Audacious Mind Foundation to fund cancer patient resources.