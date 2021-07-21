REZUROCK (belumosudil) Tablets Approved to Treat Adult and Pediatric Patients 12 Years and Older With Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease After Failure of at Least Two Prior Lines of Therapy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, has been selected by Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, LLC to be a specialty pharmacy partner for REZUROCK (belumosudil), a new oral treatment for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic graft-versus-host disease (chronic GVHD) after failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

“Onco360 is honored to be selected as a specialty pharmacy provider for REZUROCK in partnership with Kadmon,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer, Onco360. “The recent approval of REZUROCK represents the first FDA-approved therapy for chronic GVHD patients who have failed multiple alternative treatment options. As a provider of this key treatment, Onco360 is committed to supporting the highly specialized needs of chronic GVHD patients.”

ABOUT CHRONIC GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT), chronic GVHD is the leading cause of non-relapse mortality following allogeneic HCT. Chronic GVHD often develops within the first year after allogeneic HCT. Chronic GVHD can affect multiple organ systems including, but not limited to, skin, gastrointestinal tract, liver, lungs, eyes, muscles, and joints and is characterized by fibrosis and variable clinical features similar to autoimmune disorders due to transplanted immune cells attacking the patient’s host tissues. While first-line treatment for chronic GVHD involves systemic corticosteroids, up to 50% of patients will develop steroid-refractory disease and will require alternative treatment options.1 Presently, about 14,000 patients are living with chronic GVHD in the United States.2

REZUROCK is distributed and marketed by Kadmon Pharmaceuticals LLC, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The FDA’s approval of REZUROCK comes as a result of the Phase II KD025-213 clinical trial (NCT03640481) which demonstrated a 75% overall response rate (ORR) after six cycles of therapy at a dose of 200 mg orally once daily in patients with chronic GVHD disease who failed at least two lines of prior systemic therapy and required therapy due to worsening of their condition.3 For full prescribing information, visit Rezurock.com.

About Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company in the country. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

