1Strategy Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

AWS for Health is an initiative designed specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers, with services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area. 1Strategy is proud to be among the AWS Partners supporting this initiative.

1Strategy is helping customers make advances in the area of genomics research, while driving cost-optimization and supporting the need for customers to maintain Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance. By following the AWS best practices and leveraging the built-in encryption capabilities of AWS, data storage and machine learning solutions, and sound governance and auditing capabilities, customers can focus on what they do best. Through the AWS for Health initiative, customers can confidently rely on 1Strategy’s expertise and support in designing and implementing HIPAA-compliant AWS solutions.

Working with 1Strategy, IDbyDNA, the pioneer in precision metagenomics, was able to securely migrate their platform on AWS, in a matter of months. IDbyDNA is setting the standard for the identification and understanding of microorganisms and their role in human health, all while scaling to meet customer demand, controlling costs, and maintaining HIPAA compliance. Through their project with 1Strategy and by utilizing integrated encryption functions of AWS services like Amazon S3, Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (EFS), IDbyDNA can focus on enabling laboratories, researchers and doctors around the world to identify microorganisms and understand their associations with health and disease. That, in turn, will drive diagnosis and treatment improvements that will ultimately benefit us all.

Another example of 1Strategy’s facilitating customer innovation was a proof-of-concept project with Phase Genomics, a life sciences and biotechnology company specializing in genome assembly and analysis. Phase Genomics’ mission is to empower scientists and clinicians with state-of-the-art genomic tools that accelerate breakthroughs.

To aid the processing of genome deep learning analysis for their cancer diagnostic product, 1Strategy demonstrated how Phase Genomics could leverage Amazon SageMaker for analysis and machine learning. 1Strategy also created a cost analysis for the Phase Genomics data lake that examined object access patterns and a few different combinations of storage solutions in Amazon S3. An evaluation of cost savings opportunities in S3 indicated that Phase Genomics could save over $170,000 on annual storage costs, while support HIPAA compliance.

“To develop our deep-learning-based cancer diagnostic, we needed a cloud platform with the latest machine learning hardware and software capabilities, while still allowing the ability to scale to hundreds of gigabytes of input data,” said Shawn Sullivan, Chief Technology officer at Phase Genomics. “AWS delivered that and, even better, made integrating these services with our existing AWS-based web platform easy.”

1Strategy continues to demonstrate exceptional working knowledge of and proficiency with AWS solutions for health-related projects. If you are interested in finding out more about how 1Strategy can help your team develop and implement AWS solutions, freeing up time and resources to drive innovation and achieve your business’s unique objectives, find out more at www.1Strategy.com or let’s talk: info@1Strategy.com.

About 1Strategy

1Strategy is a Premier Consulting Partner within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Focusing exclusively on AWS, 1Strategy helps businesses architect, migrate, and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating scalable, cost-effective, secure and reliable solutions. 1Strategy also helps customers get real value from their data using comprehensive machine learning models and artificial intelligence. 1Strategy holds the AWS DevOps, Migration, Data and Analytics and Machine Learning Operations Competencies, and is a partner of the AWS Well-Architected and the AWS Public Sector Programs. With experts having deployed AWS solutions since 2007, 1Strategy is a leader in custom training—providing customers with the knowledge, tools and best practices to manage those solutions over time. 1Strategy is a TEKsystems Global Services company with teams in Seattle and Salt Lake City, supporting customers throughout the US and across every vertical.

About IDbyDNA

IDbyDNA is driving a paradigm shift in infectious disease testing by democratizing the power of genomics to improve health and decode the unknown. Explify data analytics enable laboratories to detect and profile tens of thousands of microorganisms from any specimen in a scalable, intuitive way at genomic-level resolution. Our industry-leading expertise in microbial genomics delivers comprehensive, actionable infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance. For more information, visit www.idbydna.com.

About Phase Genomics

Phase Genomics is a life sciences innovation and biotechnology company specializing in genome assembly and analysis. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products based on the proximity ligation technique Hi-C. Their products include biochemistry kits for plants, animals, microbes, and human samples, as well as industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis SaaS. Based in Seattle, Washington, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company’s mission is to empower scientists and clinicians with state-of-the-art genomic tools that accelerate breakthroughs.