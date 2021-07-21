Audax Private Equity Announces Majority Investment in Risk Intelligence Leader Flashpoint

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Flashpoint, a global leader in actionable threat intelligence, to support its continued growth initiatives. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in New York City, Flashpoint is a leading provider of actionable threat intelligence and intelligence automation for commercial and government customers. The Company’s core software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) offering, “Flashpoint Vision,” provides customers with access to timely, relevant, and actionable data that teams need to identify threats and mitigate the impact of cyberattacks, fraud, and physical damage. Flashpoint continues to expand its flagship offering, and recently added compromised credentials monitoring, card fraud monitoring, and domain protection to the platform.

“ We are thrilled to have the backing of Audax and look forward to benefiting from their deep expertise within the broader software, technology, and business services sectors,” said Josh Lefkowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Flashpoint. “ This partnership will enable us to continue investing in both Flashpoint Vision and in new tools to expand our capabilities and offerings to our global customer base, and allow us to help even more customers across the private and public sectors rapidly identify threats and mitigate critical security risks. We are confident that Audax’ support will help take us to the next level.”

“ Now more than ever, organizations and companies of all sizes, industries, and geographies are seeking to implement leading, reliable cyber intelligence services to protect the data and stakeholders that matter most to them,” said Timothy Mack, Managing Director of Audax. “ Flashpoint is at the forefront of this charge with what we consider to be a premier platform, and we believe there is significant opportunity to expand their services and capitalize on even further growth via organic and inorganic initiatives. Importantly, we are thrilled to partner with Flashpoint’s exceptional management team.”

AGC Partners acted as financial advisor and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel to Flashpoint. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Audax.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is a globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. For more information, visit www.flashpoint-intel.com and follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 975 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.