Arvig Selects IDI Billing Solutions to Modernize Billing and Back Office Operations

VICTOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has added Arvig to its growing customer base. Arvig, a Minnesota employee-owned Telecommunications Company, has signed a services agreement with IDI to provide a comprehensive billing and customer care solution to support their growth plans and improve overall back-office agility. The new partnership meets Arvig’s long term objective of providing a holistic approach to meet their objective to be the best service provider anywhere.

Arvig has provided homes and businesses with high-speed, cutting-edge products and services since 1950 and is one of the largest independent broadband and telecommunications providers in the nation. Arvig provides customer solutions for fiber construction, internet, business IT, Wi-Fi, TV, local/long distance phone, business phone systems, security and more.

“IDI Billing Solutions has the track record of execution and expertise we require to ensure the successful transformation of our back office to deliver better outcomes to our customers,” said Staci Malikowski, Chief Financial Officer, Arvig. “IDI’s service offering has the security, feature set, integration tools and scalability needed to support the rollout out of new services and leverage all new opportunities in the marketplace,” Malikowski added.

“We’re excited to help Arvig make their vision for a modern customer journey a reality. We are confident that their investment in the new platform will help deliver a world-class experience to their expanding customer base,” said Patrick Talty, President and Chief Security Officer at IDI Billing Solutions.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Arvig is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region. Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services, as well as a wide variety of business technology solutions, including fiber internet service on a 13,500 route-mile network. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the telecommunications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.