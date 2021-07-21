Finicity and Green Dot Announce Secure Data Access Agreement to Deliver More Accessible, Seamless and Secure Money Management to Customers

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finicity, a Mastercard company and leading provider of open banking solutions, announced today that it has signed a data access agreement with Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT), a digital bank and fintech focused on delivering trusted, best-in-class banking and payment solutions that seamlessly connect people to their money.

“We’re excited to announce Green Dot as the next in our data access agreements lineup,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Finicity. “The company is a big proponent of client empowerment, giving their banking clients the control to utilize their financial data to benefit them. This aligns well with Finicity’s mission to bring greater transparency to consumers to improve financial health and inclusion.”

The Finicity direct API experience will first be available through Green Dot’s flagship digital bank GO2bank and will allow customers to link their accounts to third-party apps that use Finicity’s secure data network and financial data – further enabling them to connect, manage and move their money in a secure and seamless environment.

“This integration enables customers to put their financial data to work for them by offering secure, seamless connections to tools and features that can have a meaningful impact,” said Abhijit Chaudhary, SVP and GM, Direct to Consumer Products, Green Dot. “The majority of Americans, and particularly low- to moderate-income consumers, can benefit from tools that help them feel more in control and connected to their money, and our partnership with Finicity is an exciting step in that direction.”

Through this agreement, Finicity is extending its leadership in direct data access through the use of an application programming interface (API). Finicity’s signed data access agreements with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions, credit card companies, and wealth management institutions currently cover 63% of their open banking platform traffic with direct API access. In addition, Finicity works with many of the most popular PFM (personal financial management) tools, as well as the largest lenders and most innovative payment providers, among other services.

To learn more about Finicity data services and their commitment to fast, reliable, and high-quality data, visit www.finicity.com.

About Finicity

Finicity, a Mastercard company, helps individuals, families, and organizations make smarter financial decisions through its safe and secure access to fast, high-quality data. The company provides a proven and trusted open banking platform that puts consumers in control of their financial data, transforming the way we experience money for everything from budgeting and payments to investing and lending. Finicity partners with influential financial institutions and disruptive fintech providers alike to give consumers a leg up in a complicated financial world, helping to improve financial literacy, expanding financial inclusion, and ultimately leading to better financial outcomes. Finicity is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more or test drive its API, visit www.finicity.com.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all. Green Dot’s proprietary technology enables faster, more efficient electronic payments and money management, powering intuitive and seamless ways for people to spend, send, control and save their money. Through its retail and direct bank, Green Dot offers a broad set of financial products to consumers and businesses including debit, prepaid, checking, credit and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. The company’s Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) platform enables a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own customized banking and money movement solutions for customers and partners in the US and internationally. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly, and now operates primarily as a “branchless bank” with more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide. Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2Bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.