Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development

NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award for Application Development.

Wipro was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem for helping joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, by developing customized cloud-native applications on Google Cloud’s platform. Wipro was selected for this award as it has consistently demonstrated innovative thinking and outstanding customer service, by harnessing Google Cloud to create industry-leading solutions. These innovative solutions and commitment to customer service have simplified digital transformation, while improving operational efficiency for our customers.

Google Cloud and Wipro have a long history of successful collaboration. Today’s announcement follows the prestigious Google Cloud Partner Specialization badge for Application Development, won by Wipro earlier this year. In addition to the badge for application development, Wipro has also secured Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Security, Cloud Migration, and Google Workspace transformation.

Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner - Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to win this prestigious award from Google Cloud. This recognition validates our strong product offerings and capabilities in Application Development, and is proof of our continued success in delivering modernization and transformation solutions on Google Cloud. We look forward to building on our productive partnership with Google Cloud, while collaborating with clients to deliver innovative products and services to their customers.”

“Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Based on proven, repeatable customer success throughout a unique and challenging year, and strong technical capabilities, we’re delighted to recognize Wipro as Application Development Specialization Partner of the Year.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.