Allvue Systems Selected by Ver Capital to Provide Front-to-Back Software Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that Ver Capital (“Ver”) has selected the firm as its software provider across all strategies. Ver is an independent fund management company focused on European corporate credits with both open-end and closed-end fund platforms.

Allvue is providing Ver with a powerful suite of solutions including portfolio management, trade order management, research management, compliance, and investment accounting servicing to support its credit strategies. These products will assist Ver across its corporate and leveraged portfolios by providing an integrated loan platform to streamline complex workflows into real-time dashboards and interactive reports.

“When evaluating the right software provider, we looked for a partner that understood our business needs and could provide a system that allows our analysts and managers to spend more time analyzing data and less time aggregating it,” said Paolo Mariani, Partner of Ver Capital. “Allvue’s technology and deep understanding of the credit asset class will provide us with the functionality and tools to support us as we expand our investment platform.”

“Ver is known for their comprehensive fundamental analysis and deep credit expertise, which provides significant value to their clients and investors alike,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Allvue’s credit suite will enable Ver to streamline their operations and data management all in one place so they can focus on scaling their business and delivering for their clients.”

Ver is Allvue’s first Italian client employing its powerful suite of solutions for Credit Managers, which supports the entire investment lifecycle. Allvue’s platform is easily adaptable to any process or workflow, enabling managers to access and act on critical information quickly.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on private debt, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About Ver Capital

Ver Capital is an independent fund management company focused on European corporate credits. The Senior Management Team has worked together since 2006, and combines considerable experience in credit products and specialist experience in corporate debt. Through its funds offerings, Ver Capital offers investors exposure focused on various strategies in the European corporate debt sector: senior leveraged loans, corporate loans, senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, high-yield and investment-grade. Ver Capital operates via a twofold platform: an open-ended funds platform and a closed-ended funds platform. Ver Capital's investment approach is based on securing in-depth knowledge of the fundamental relevant aspects of companies and, more generally, of the invested assets. The prospective base for investors into Ver Capital funds is varied and diversified and includes for example banks, insurance companies, pension funds, foundations, family offices and funds of funds. Ver Capital signed the Principle for Responsible Investment – PRI – incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions.