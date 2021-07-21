Universal Hydrogen and Deutsche Aircraft Partner on Zero Emissions Regional Aviation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Hydrogen, the company fueling carbon-free flight, and Deutsche Aircraft, the new purpose-driven German aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), today announced a technical collaboration to advance the decarbonization of aviation, a global imperative in the fight against climate change. Together, the two companies will complete a design study to incorporate Universal Hydrogen’s modular capsule technology into the Dornier 328 program.

“We see hydrogen as the only realistic approach for aviation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “We are tackling the biggest obstacle to near-term hydrogen adoption: its delivery and distribution to airports and aircraft globally without costly infrastructure. This partnership with Deutsche Aircraft will accelerate our shared goal to put aviation on a trajectory toward true zero carbon emissions.”

The joint effort will analyze the size and integration of the modular capsule technology for hydrogen storage into the aircraft structure and systems (including loading and unloading considerations); aircraft weight and balance; hydrogen cost (infrastructure and fuel); mission performance; and the hydrogen logistics network design. In addition, both Universal Hydrogen and Deutsche Aircraft will work closely with regional and federal German government and European Union entities regarding the development, production, and implementation of the study and project.

“Deutsche Aircraft is committed to enter the new era of climate-neutral aviation. Partnering with companies that share our passion for climate-friendly design like Universal Hydrogen allow us to accelerate our vision for decarbonization,” said Martin Nüsseler, chief technology officer for Deutsche Aircraft. “We are excited to leverage Universal Hydrogen’s technical expertise to assess the safe and affordable use of hydrogen onboard our aircraft as part of our journey to zero emissions.”

About Universal Hydrogen

Universal Hydrogen is making hydrogen-powered commercial flight a near-term reality. The company takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites to airports around the world. To accelerate market adoption, Universal Hydrogen is also developing a conversion kit to retrofit existing regional airplanes with a hydrogen-electric powertrain compatible with its modular capsule technology.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Founded on the proud heritage of Dornier and upholding Germany's reputation for engineering design, quality and innovation, Deutsche Aircraft is the new purpose-driven German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). As Dornier 328 type certificate holder, Deutsche Aircraft enables development of the D328® aircraft platform toward an efficient, economic and environmentally friendly aircraft, driving the future of aviation toward climate-neutral flight. With the government of Germany as partner, Deutsche Aircraft is leading the way in a new era of a cleaner, safer and more efficient aviation.