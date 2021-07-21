PureWow and Wright’s Media Launch Accolade Licensing Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wright's Media, an industry-leading content licensing agency and PureWow, a women’s lifestyle publication—owned by Gallery Media Group, today announced a partnership to bring unparalleled accolades and editorial licensing to its readers.

PureWow’s mission is to make positivity louder through valuable content about beauty, food, wellness, and family, as well as trusted recommendations from the easiest summer recipes to the best makeup brand on the market. In partnership with Wright’s Media, brands that have been awarded or recommended by PureWow will have the opportunity to leverage its editorial credibility and impact through accolade licensing.

“I'm excited to extend & lend PureWow's trusted editorial voice to the brands we cover,” said Ryan Harwood, Chief Executive Officer of Gallery Media Group. “Our partnership with Wright’s Media will allow brands to capitalize on PureWow's 3rd party affirmation and put our brand’s influence in front of audiences in new and exciting ways, keeping them informed and thus, making their lives easier.”

“PureWow is a women-first brand that is committed to delivering trusted content. They’re like a savvy friend who knows the next book you should read, the must-have jeans that flatter and the purse that holds your keys and charges your phone,” said Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright’s Media. “We are thrilled to welcome PureWow to our family of media brands and will strive to extend their influence through cutting-edge licensing programs.”

Wright's Media will work with PureWow's team to develop and market existing and new accolade licensing programs that will promote the best in beauty, food, wellness, fashion, and beyond.