AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Southern General Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Southern General Insurance Company (SGIC) (Marietta, GA).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect SGIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to positive is based on the company’s improved ERM program. Management has implemented a governance structure and risk management controls and continues to invest in its infrastructure. In addition, implemented risk management initiatives such as claims automation, a special investigation unit and a litigation dashboard have materialized favorably as reflected in lower volatility in operating results. The continuation of these improvements will likely result in an improved Long-Term ICR in the intermediate term.

