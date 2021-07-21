Haztech announces Official Health Partnership with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.

Haztech partners with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club as the Official Health Partner for the 2021 season. (Photo: Business Wire)

REGINA, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haztech announced today they will serve as the ‘Official Health Partner of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ for the 2021 season.

Haztech has been providing critical and essential services to the residents of Saskatchewan throughout the pandemic with their COVID-19 safety management program. The program will now serve all members of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club.

Shawn Hazen, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ Our goal is to ensure the entire Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club has quick access to COVID-19 testing services ensuring their safety and the safety of our community. We are proud to play a small part in bringing the season to life for everyone to enjoy after the challenges the past 16 months has brought to the world.”

The partnership brings a new standard of care which is currently underway and includes standardized scheduled testing twice weekly at Mosaic Stadium for those in Football Operations. Additionally, Haztech medical personnel test new players and/or those that are in isolation to ensure public safety is maintained. All testing is Health Canada approved, and provided by Haztech's healthcare professionals in their provincially licensed medical laboratory.

Results are posted in real time in Haztech’s secure, HIPAA compliant portal which gives the Saskatchewan Roughriders faster access to results and enables players, coaches, and football personnel to be safe on and off the field.

“ We are so pleased to partner with Haztech to keep our players, coaches and football personnel safe during the 2021 season,” said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. “ Being able to work with a company located right here in Saskatchewan means so much to us, and we are thankful for the ongoing support Haztech is providing to our team.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders open the 2021 season at home against the B.C. Lions on August 6. The CFL regular season kicks off August 5.

About Haztech

Haztech is a leading North American provider of professional, innovative and tailored healthcare and technical safety services.

For more information, visit www.haztech.com