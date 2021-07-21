The Lawn Mower® 4.0 by MANSCAPED™ Now Available Internationally

MANSCAPED’s curated luxury grooming kits just got upgraded. The Perfect Package 4.0 and The Performance Package 4.0 (pictured) are now available with The Lawn Mower 4.0. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Experience a grooming routine that’s out of this world with The Lawn Mower 4.0, engineered for maximum performance and ultimate comfortability.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Men around the world can now get their hands on MANSCAPED’s fourth-generation groin and body trimmer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You ready to rock the landscaped look? Let’s get mowin’. Today, MANSCAPED™, the global leader and category creator of men’s below-the-waist grooming, announces the international launch of its fourth-generation electric trimmer, The Lawn Mower® 4.0. Designed and engineered specifically for groin and body grooming, the brand’s newest masterpiece focuses on intelligent functionality, maximum performance and, of course, a superior below-the-waist grooming experience.

What’s more, The Lawn Mower 4.0 has been integrated into MANSCAPED’s thoughtfully curated bundles for the ultimate self-care routine. The hotly anticipated device and newly elevated kits are now shipping to the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand, in addition to the United States and Canada.

“The global launch of The Lawn Mower 4.0 and our newest packages means getting our latest and most exciting innovations into the hands of millions of men all over the world,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “It’s milestones like these that further advance our vision of driving the movement that changes the face of male grooming — something we’re both humbled by and proud to do every day and with every launch.”

What can you expect with the latest and greatest debuting from the global grooming giant? We’re glad you asked...

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Groin Trimmer

Proven product attributes and state-of-the-art upgrades come together to make this tool the marquee groin and body trimmer on the market.

Core Features:

SkinSafe® technology to help reduce the risk of nicks, snags, and tugs

Powerful 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology

Rechargeable 600 mAh li-ion battery

Waterproof design for convenient wet or dry operation

New Enhancements:

Wireless charging system with electromagnetic induction

4000k LED spotlight with diffuser so you can see where you’re trimming

Cutting-edge ceramic blade to help reduce grooming accidents

Adjustable trimming guard sizes 1 to 4, with 3, 6, 10, or 13mm settings

Modern two-toned black finish and powerful packaging presentation

Travel lock for safety - and racking up frequent flier miles

To up-level your grooming game, or give the greatest gift ever, consider exploring MANSCAPED’s luxury kits that combine The Lawn Mower 4.0 with an array of other top-selling tools, formulations, and accessories. When used together, cleanliness and confidence are abounding.

The Perfect Package 4.0

The Lawn Mower 4.0 Groin Trimmer

Crop Preserver® Ball Deodorant - Avoid stenchy under regions and the dreaded “swamp crotch”; infused with cooling aloe vera, this formulation helps combat sweat and unwanted odor down there

- Avoid stenchy under regions and the dreaded “swamp crotch”; infused with cooling aloe vera, this formulation helps combat sweat and unwanted odor down there Crop Reviver® Ball Toner - This spray is the solution for maintaining hygiene and freshness, especially when on-the-go; relieve high-friction areas and post-shave irritation with just a spritz

- This spray is the solution for maintaining hygiene and freshness, especially when on-the-go; relieve high-friction areas and post-shave irritation with just a spritz This bundle’s free gifts include The Shed premium travel bag and the much acclaimed MANSCAPED™ Boxers made with a microfiber blend

The Performance Package 4.0

Add another essential men's grooming tool into the mix with this kit featuring MANSCAPED’s premier above-the-waist tool.

The Weed Whacker® Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer - MANSCAPED redesigned the traditional nose hair taming device by focusing on the highest performance and comfort; equipped with SkinSafe technology, a 9,000 RPM motor, and 360-degree rotary dual-blade system

- MANSCAPED redesigned the traditional nose hair taming device by focusing on the highest performance and comfort; equipped with SkinSafe technology, a 9,000 RPM motor, and 360-degree rotary dual-blade system The Lawn Mower 4.0 Groin Trimmer

Crop Preserver Ball Deodorant

Crop Reviver Ball Toner

The Shed & MANSCAPED Boxers

To learn more and to purchase any of these new products or packages, visit MANSCAPED.com, a one-stop-shop destination website designed for customers in the United Kingdom, European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and more regions to come this year.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.