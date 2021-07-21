SambaNova Systems and ScaleWorX Enter Historic Partnership to Drive Artificial Intelligence Adoption and Applications in Asia

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SambaNova Systems, the company building the industry’s most advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, today announced it has entered a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with ScaleWorX, a premier AI-focused systems integrator in Japan, to drive AI adoption in the Asia Pacific region.

ScaleWorX, which provides businesses with infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing and AI, will now offer innovative and best-in-class AI solutions from SambaNova to its end users. After an intensive vetting process, ScaleWorX chose SambaNova for its world record-setting AI capabilities for business workloads.

“In this partnership with SambaNova, we’re providing businesses with never before seen access to artificial intelligence that will certainly lead to greater adoption of AI in Asia,” said Jun Matsuura, Managing Director of ScaleWorX. “Together, we are enabling ScaleWorX end users access to disruptive and innovative solutions that can quickly generate new revenue opportunities with AI.”

ScaleWorX will implement SambaNova System offerings, Dataflow-as-a-Service and DataScale solutions, on a case-by-case basis to meet the unique needs of each customer.

Dataflow-as-a-Service is the industry’s first subscription-based AI services platform that enables enterprises to jump-start AI initiatives by augmenting existing capabilities and staffing. SambaNova provides comprehensive services, models, and a platform for businesses to deploy extensive AI solutions that are fully managed within weeks as opposed to the typical 12-18 months. Dataflow-as-a-Service can be leveraged on its own or alongside SambaNova DataScale.

DataScale is a completely integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale and ease of use built on SambaNova Systems’ Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™ (RDA). SambaNova DataScale is an integrated software and hardware systems platform optimized from algorithms to silicon. The software-defined-hardware approach delivers efficiency and is built with a highly flexible modular architecture. DataScale can scale seamlessly from one to hundreds of systems to meet the demands of modern AI computing.

“Partnering with ScaleWorX to deliver AI solutions throughout Asia is just one step toward our goal of providing global access to the hardware and software technology solutions businesses need to unlock AI potential,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova. “As the AI market matures, businesses are under pressure to accelerate machine learning initiatives and need production ready, easy to deploy AI solutions that don’t require building from the ground up. With ScaleWorX on board, we’re making AI possible for thousands of APAC businesses.”

SambaNova Systems’ partnership with ScaleWorX comes in the wake of SambaNova’s latest funding round, which launched the company to status as the best-funded artificial intelligence (AI) systems and services platform in the world with over $1 billion in funding. This month, SambaNova appointed Amy D. Love the company’s first CMO to accelerate and expand global customer adoption. In June 2021, Gartner named SambaNova a Cool Vendor in its “Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors” report.

In addition, SambaNova was recognized as the Best AI Product in Next-Generation Infrastructure by CogX in 2021. The company was named one of CRN’s 10 Hottest AI Chip Maker in 2021 and one of CRN’s 20 Coolest Tech Startups Of 2020. SambaNova is also a 2021 Great Place to Work certified company.

About SambaNova Systems

SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organizations to deploy best-in-class solutions for computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation systems, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova's flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, helps organizations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency. SambaNova's DataScale® is an integrated software and hardware system using Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture (RDA), along with open standards and user interfaces. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, hardware, and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, WRVI Capital, and several others. For more information please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai. Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn.