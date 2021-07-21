ArbiterSports and GoFan Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Unrivaled Athletic Platform for High Schools

SANDY, Utah & ALPHARETTA, Georgia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArbiterSports and GoFan announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements for a long-term partnership to provide schools with an all-in-one event management platform for their athletic directors and fans. The game-changing partnership combines the unique strengths of both companies to transform athletic management and digital ticketing for schools throughout the country.

GoFan is the leading FinTech company in the high school sports market, serving thousands of schools and selling more than 20 million tickets to date. The official provider for 75% of state associations, GoFan continues to build upon 20 years of experience and innovation with this partnership. ArbiterSports, the gold standard in event scheduling and management for more than 35 years, serves thousands of school districts, leagues and associations nationwide.

ArbiterSports’ scheduling platform simplifies the process of entering game and event schedules, sharing schedules with other schools, assigning officials and coordinating event logistics. GoFan’s technology empowers schools to create and manage events, sell digital tickets and streamline financial reporting with real-time data. The combined offering will enable schools to manage schedules automatically from a single location, coordinate and communicate with game officials, use live data to sell digital tickets in advance and at the gate and run event reports on demand. Raising the bar for high school athletic management, this industry-altering solution is a one-stop shop for schools to manage event scheduling and ticketing.

“We’ve relied on both Arbiter and GoFan for years,” said Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletics Association. “This partnership is a win-win-win for associations, schools and families. Selling tickets digitally requires accurate schedules. Merging that process with the real-time data schools already use to schedule officials for live games and events will be game changing for our schools and parents.”

The partnership signifies the shared commitment and support of two of the most reputable and service-oriented companies in the industry, along with the integration of two undisputed leaders in technology solutions. The new platform unifies the power of ArbiterSports’ seven million events per year with GoFan’s first-class digital ticketing experience.

“Combining ArbiterSports and GoFan technology will offer enormous value and convenience to millions of parents and thousands of schools,” said Kyle Ford, President and CEO of ArbiterSports. “GoFan shares Arbiter’s focus on superior customer service and high-quality user experience for both schools and families alike. We’re incredibly excited to blaze the trail in serving our communities this way.”

“The past year has highlighted the need to drive innovation and accelerate technology solutions for schools and administrators,” said GoFan CEO, BJ Pilling. “More and more schools are seeking paperless, contactless solutions. This partnership furthers our mission of empowering the intersection of schools and fans by making digital solutions accessible at massive scale.”

ArbiterSports and GoFan will be working directly with high schools to ensure a smooth transition to the new platform. Schools interested in learning more about this integration can contact either ArbiterSports or GoFan.

ABOUT ARBITERSPORTS

As the leader in athletic event management, ArbiterSports helps schools simplify the process of managing athletic events, assigning officials, paying event workers, and keeping athletes, families and fans informed. The software delivers unprecedented control and visibility over the entire event management process. School districts, sports leagues, commissioners, athletic directors, assigners, officials and event workers rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. Visit arbitersports.com for more information.

ABOUT GOFAN

GoFan is the largest professional digital ticketing and event management system for high schools and the trusted solution for more than 250,000 events nationwide. Since 2001, GoFan has helped thousands of high schools across the country increase revenue, save time and reduce the hassle for their athletics and activities — no scanning, hardware or contact required. Visit get.gofan.co for more information.