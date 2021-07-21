joimax® Announces Strategic Partnership With NAMSA

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--joimax®, the German-based market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally-invasive spinal surgery, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with NAMSA, the only full continuum Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the world focused exclusively on medical devices. Recognized as a leader in reimbursement strategies, with years of experience in collaborating with public and private payors, NAMSA will assist joimax®’ customers with reimbursement support services, including prior authorization and appeals support, across the United States.

“We are excited for NAMSA to serve as an exclusive partner to help patients access joimax®’ endoscopic technologies,” stated joimax® General Manager Maximilian Ries. “We’re optimistic that with NAMSA’s assistance, and the nearly 5,000 clinical papers on endoscopic spine surgery, we will continue to expand coverage of this important, minimally-invasive technology.”

Since the creation of American Medical Association medical procedural code CPT® 62380, Endoscopic Decompression of Neural Elements and/or Excision of Herniated Intervertebral Discs, in 2017, utilization of endoscopic spinal procedures has grown.

For details, visit www.joimax.com.

About joimax®

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally-invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called “Kambin triangle”.

About NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is the world’s only 100% medical device-focused, full continuum Contract Research Organization (CRO). Driven by its global regulatory expertise and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development, offering only the most proven solutions to move clients’ products through the development lifecycle efficiently and cost-effectively. From medical device testing; regulatory, reimbursement and quality consulting; and clinical research services; NAMSA is the industry’s premier, trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. http://www.namsa.com