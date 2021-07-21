AavantiBio and Aldevron Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Next Generation Gene Therapies for Rare Genetic Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AavantiBio, a gene therapy company focused on transforming the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases, and Aldevron, a global leader in the custom development and manufacture of plasmid DNA, proteins and mRNA for the biotech industry, today announced a long-term strategic partnership for the supply of plasmid DNA that will enable AavantiBio to advance its platform of innovative gene transfer therapies.

Aldevron will provide plasmids for AavantiBio’s future gene therapy programs, including the company’s neuromuscular and CNS pipeline programs. In addition, Aldevron will provide AavantiBio with plasmid supply materials for Proof-of-Concept studies (POC) to be produced within AavantiBio’s planned vector core facility, which is expected to open later this year and will supply pre-clinical and analytical material for future pipeline products. The partnership with Aldevron further enhances AavantiBio’s strategic capabilities as the company looks to develop novel gene therapies for patients with rare genetic diseases.

" This collaboration is an important milestone in AavantiBio’s evolution as we seek to advance our pipeline of gene therapy candidates which have the potential to become next-generation, life-changing genetic medicines,” said Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of AavantiBio. “ Partnering with Aldevron, the premier plasmid DNA manufacturer in the world, and leveraging their proven manufacturing expertise, will support AavantiBio’s pre-clinical and clinical development efforts and supports our strategic plans to bring high impact, transformational therapies to patients with rare genetic diseases.”

Aldevron will develop and optimize the plasmid DNA in its pre-clinical research grade facility, moving through to its GMP-Source® and GMP manufacturing facility in Fargo, North Dakota.

“ Aldevron is proud to support AavantiBio with the development and supply of their plasmid DNA needs as part of their efforts to transform the lives of patients facing a rare disease,” said Kevin Ballinger, CEO of Aldevron. “ Since 1998, we have been providing our clients with the highest quality biologics and industry expertise they need to help give hope to millions. We look forward to working together through this long-term, strategic partnership.”

About AavantiBio, Inc.

AavantiBio is a gene therapy company backed by a premier syndicate of life sciences investors including Perceptive Advisors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and RA Capital Management, who led the company’s recent $107 million Series A financing. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, AavantiBio’s platform is focused on advancing innovative gene therapies in areas of high unmet medical need, including a lead program in Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare inherited genetic disease that causes cardiac and central nervous system dysfunction. The company benefits from strategic partnerships with the University of Florida’s renowned Powell Gene Therapy Center and the MDA Care Center at UF Health where AavantiBio’s co-founders and renowned gene therapy researchers Barry Byrne, M.D., Ph.D. and Manuela Corti, P.T., Ph.D. maintain their research and clinical practices. Learn more at www.aavantibio.com.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner in the global genetic medicine field. Founded in 1998 by Michael Chambers and John Ballantyne, the company provides critical nucleic acids and proteins used to make gene and cell therapies, DNA and RNA vaccines, and gene editing technologies. Aldevron’s 600 employees support thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary treatments for millions of people. For more information, visit www.aldevron.com.