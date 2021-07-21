Polly Announces New Integration With Zoom Apps

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polly today announced the launch of Polly for Zoom Apps, a new type of integration within Zoom Meetings designed to deliver an exceptional virtual meeting experience.

Polly for Zoom Apps is now available to use in the Zoom Meetings experience and can be found in the Zoom Apps Marketplace, which hosts more than 1,400+third-party integrations.

“We are thrilled to offer this integration within Zoom Meetings and to play a role in enhancing the live meeting experience for users around the world,” said Bilal Aijazi‏, CTO and co-founder of Polly. “For those who know and use Polly outside of meetings, we are eager to bring that experience to Zoom Apps and to expand the use case to include all forms of live engagement. The Polly app for Zoom really shows the world all that Polly can be.”

As Zoom has become a critical platform for teams and individuals to stay connected, Polly intends to drive deeper connection with its live engagement tools: icebreaker questions, warmups, multiple choice and open-ended, moderated Q&A, and more.

The Polly app has multiple features aimed at enhancing the Zoom in-meeting experience for live Q&A, town halls, and webinars. Moderators can initiate a Q&A session, and attendees can add questions and upvote responses.

"The Polly app for Zoom includes some incredible functionality for live meetings," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. "We have been impressed at what the app has enabled for meeting creators and moderators. The enhancements for all-hands, standups, and town halls are substantial."

In addition, there are many features aimed at building camaraderie within teams, especially for remote work. There is a host of energizer and warmup questions as well as the ability to customize any question type to send uniquely engaging conversation starters to your team. Use cases extend to meeting effectiveness ("Was this meeting a good use of our time?") and even collaboration ("What are your thoughts on this idea?").

The Polly app is available for free today from the Zoom Apps Marketplace.

About Polly

Polly makes products that enable instant, live engagement for teams. With Polly, over 5 million users have built more meaningful connections; made better, data-driven decisions; and felt empowered to raise their voice and be heard. Polly makes it easy to connect with one another and to run effective meetings, whether it be all-hands, standups, team syncs, or anything in between.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspires collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time and get more out of meetings.