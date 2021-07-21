Partners Group and Glenfarne Group Announce EnfraGen Partnership with GivePower to Fund Clean Energy and Clean Water Projects in Colombia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnfraGen, LLC ("EnfraGen"), a developer, owner, and operator of specialized sustainable, renewable power and grid stability assets in Latin America owned by leading global private markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, and Glenfarne Group, LLC, announced today a new multi-year partnership with GivePower, a non-profit that works to improve the quality of life of people who need it most through solar energy impact projects. EnfraGen is kicking off this partnership as the lead donor in a matching campaign with a select consortium of organizations active in Latin American business and will be announcing further partners in the coming weeks.

With more than 3.5 billion people around the world living without access to reliable electricity, GivePower’s mission is to electrify the world with clean energy and provide greater health, economic and education opportunities to developing regions. Since its founding in 2014, GivePower has completed over 2,500 projects across 23 countries, changing the lives of more than half a million people.

Over the next few years, EnfraGen, will be funding several essential impact infrastructure projects in Colombia, where EnfraGen subsidiary, Prime Energia, operates. These infrastructure projects include solar microgrids, solar water farms and other projects focused on providing access to clean water and clean energy to some of the most at-risk communities throughout the country. The first project will be a solar microgrid to power a local health post, agro-processing facility and local school for the Kogi, an indigenous group living in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

“As an active participant in Latin America’s energy transition, we are delighted to connect with GivePower, combining our local and sector expertise as well as our business relationships to help further their mission of providing access to clean energy,” said Brendan Duval, Founder & Managing Partner of Glenfarne Group, LLC and EnfraGen Chief Executive Officer. “GivePower’s history of execution success, their commitment to providing essential services to needy and developing communities, and furthering Colombia’s transition to cleaner energy sources makes them a perfect partner for EnfraGen.”

“We are incredibly grateful for EnfraGen’s generous commitment to supporting our projects in Colombia. By powering communities in need with clean energy, together we have the chance to meaningfully improve the health, economic status and overall wellbeing of those we serve,” said Michele Magee, President of GivePower.

About EnfraGen, LLC

EnfraGen is a developer, owner, and operator of grid stability and value-added renewable energy infrastructure businesses across Latin American investment-grade countries. EnfraGen’s grid stability assets supply flexible capacity and energy to local and regional grids in support of renewable power plant intermittent energy production. EnfraGen’s renewable plants are smaller scale, distributed solar photovoltaic and hydroelectric assets that take advantage of unique access points to electrical infrastructure or are located in optimized geographical locations. The business’ mission is to support the transition to zero-carbon emission electric grids.

EnfraGen is jointly controlled by Glenfarne Group, LLC, and global private markets investment manager Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, and has operational and in-construction assets across its subsidiaries totaling over 1.7GW of installed capacity in operation. The company, including its affiliates and subsidiaries, is supported by a team of approximately 325 professionals. EnfraGen maintains offices and assets in Chile, Panama, Colombia, and the United States.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 150 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 119 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Glenfarne Group, LLC

Glenfarne is a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas with offices in Dallas, Texas, Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile, and Bogota, Colombia. Glenfarne's seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy and infrastructure assets throughout North and South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.glenfarnegroup.com.

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world, including sustainable access to clean water produced by the organization’s award-winning Solar Water Farms. GivePower has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org. Follow GivePower on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.