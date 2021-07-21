Eaton obtains all regulatory approvals to close the sale of its Hydraulics business to Danfoss

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is pleased to announce that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has approved an order paving the way for the sale of the company’s Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S. The company now has all the regulatory approvals it needs to close the transaction. Eaton currently expects the sale to close August 2, 2021.

