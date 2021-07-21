PennEngineering® Announces Partnership with Paperless Parts

DANBORO, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PennEngineering® today announced a new strategic partnership with Paperless Parts, a cloud-based platform that has revolutionized the quoting and sales process for sheet metal fabricators.

By streamlining fastener recognition and component ordering processes with the Paperless Parts platform, PennEngineering®’s sheet metal fabrication partners can simplify the application of PEM® fasteners into their customers’ assemblies, increasing quote throughput and accuracy.

Transitioning to a Digital Future

The Paperless Parts technology replaces hours of manual estimating for sheet metal fabricators by automating steps in the quoting process. The system analyzes sheet metal fabrication component and assembly RFQ files to generate bills of material, identify bends, holes, thickness irregularities, and other details. In addition, the system reviews all file designs for manufacturability issues early in the quoting process.

“It is an honor to collaborate with PennEngineering® to make a positive impact on sheet metal fabricators. This is another step in automating an analog process, making our mutual customers more efficient,” said Jason Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Paperless Parts.

Through this partnership, the companies will release a technical solution that will confirm pricing and availability of PEM® products.

“For 80 years, PennEngineering® has been transforming the global fastener market. Our partnership with Paperless Parts is one more example of our customer focused mindset. It reflects our mission to provide customers the data and tools needed to grow and improve their business as we move to a more digital future,” shared Pete Beecherl, Chief Technology Officer of PennEngineering®.

The launch of PennEngineering® and Paperless Parts collaboration is slated for late 2021.

About PennEngineering®

Since 1942, PennEngineering® has enjoyed a sustained reputation as the global leader in the fastening industry. The company's leading brand, PEM® and microPEM® fasteners, are considered the premier product in the thin sheet fastening industry.

For more information, visit pemnet.com.

About Paperless Parts

Paperless Parts is on a mission to help sheet metal fabrication shops improve business and grow by providing them with the most advanced, secure, cloud-based sales and quoting system available. The software streamlines manufacturers’ existing workflows by combining modern business process automation tools with a configurable geometric pricing engine that drives speed and consistency in the quoting process.

For more information, visit paperlessparts.com.﻿