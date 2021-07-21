Health Net Assisting Members Across Siskiyou, Lassen and Plumas Counties during State of Emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared states of emergency in Siskiyou, Lassen and Plumas counties, Health Net is providing special assistance to members in these counties. The company is taking steps to ensure members affected by fires can access essential prescription medications and have important information about their benefits if their services are interrupted.

Prescription Information

During the duration of the state of emergency, members in counties affected by the fires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If their drug store is closed, members can call Health Net at 1-800-400-8987 for assistance.

Help with Coping

Health Net members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the fires. MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Telehealth Options

If members cannot reach their doctor, of if they need medical advice, they can talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company’s Nurse Advise Line is 1-800-675- 6110 option 4

is Members can also download the Babylon app and make a video appointment to speak face-to-face with a health care provider for non-emergency issues.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Health Net at 1-800-641-7761 for help with:

Emergency prescription refill guidelines

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

With decades of experience caring for California’s most vulnerable residents, Health Net has worked hand-in-hand with the state to build Medi-Cal and serve those who depend on its healthcare safety net.

When disasters hit our communities, Health Net is there on the ground with financial and staffing support for our partners. We’ve provided much needed necessities – like cell phones – as well as PPE and local vaccination centers during the COVID pandemic. We were there to fund shelter, food, school supplies and counseling after California’s massive wildfires.

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Health Net may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as necessary.

