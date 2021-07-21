One-Click Loan Agreement Signatures TurnKey Lender Announces Partnership with DocuSign.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnKey Lender, a provider of unified lending management software for evaluating loan applicants, supporting decision-making, and implementing digital-lending process automation, has partnered with DocuSign, which offers DocuSign eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically, as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud.

Through the partnership, TurnKey Lender will integrate with DocuSign eSignature to expand the level of automation it provides to traditional, alternative, and embedded lenders in over 50 countries and growing. The two companies will collaborate to cross-integrate eSignature features into the end-to-end lending software by TurnKey Lender to enable a fully digital, frictionless crediting process.

“From the start, the name of the game for TurnKey Lender was to provide an unmatched level of ready-to-use lending automation to businesses around the globe. The meaningful partnership we’re building with DocuSign is another step toward lowering the lending industry entry barrier and making fair lending worldwide a reality. We look forward to the results of this partnership and our team is excited about working with DocuSign and building new features to streamline all steps of the crediting process for both the lender and the borrower,” stated Elena Ionenko, COO and Co-founder of TurnKey Lender.

The Partnership with DocuSign bolsters the integrity of both organizations, in the Marketplace. Due to the nature of lending automation, partners and clients will benefit from the expeditious joint offering that ensures the utmost integrity of document processing.

About TurnKey Lender

TurnKey Lender is a global B2B SaaS company that offers AI-powered lending automation and decision management solutions and services in 50+ countries and counting. From origination and underwriting, to servicing, collection, and reporting the company's software can automate the entire lending process just as well as its specific parts. TurnKey Lender supports numerous credit products out of the box – both commercial and consumer – on the same flexible SaaS platform. TurnKey Lender is the leading advocate for embedded lending, providing the only SaaS platform that automates not only all digital lending operations but also all digital lending decisions at every stage of the loan life cycle in real-time for any business. Designed with the latest best-practices, TurnKey Lender exceeds regulatory requirements for data security, going above industry standards with SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II compliance reports, the globally recognized PCI DSS and ISO27001 certifications, and more.