S&K Mission Support Awarded New GSA 8(a) STARS III Contract

ST. IGNATIUS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&K Mission Support, LLC (SKMS), a leading information technology and technical assistance company, was awarded a new 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). This multi-award IDIQ contract is managed by the GSA and serves all federal agencies. The contract ceiling is $50 billion with an ordering period through June 2029.

8(a) STARS III is a contract acquisition program that enables SKMS the opportunity to support federal agencies with IT services - Data Management, Information and Communications Technology, IT Operations and Maintenance, IT Security / IT Workforce Augmentation, Software Development and Systems Design. As a highly qualified prime contractor, SKMS can submit prospective proposals for task orders.

SKMS is a certified 8(a) company with the breadth and depth of experience and capability required to deliver complex IT service solutions. “STARS III opens the door to hundreds of opportunities for SKMS to deliver quality IT solutions to customers across the federal government,” said John Denny, SKMS President. “We are excited to be part of the program and look forward to using STARS III as a way to serve our current and future customers.”

About S&K Mission Support

S&K Mission Support is a subsidiary of S&K Technologies, Inc. (SKT), a family of companies wholly owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes with headquarters in St. Ignatius, Montana. For decades, the SKT companies have served a global customer base with sophisticated aerospace, logistics, information technology, engineering, construction, technical, and tower/antenna solutions. SKT’s success provides meaningful economic dividends to the 8,000-plus members of the tribal community, supporting programs involving cultural preservation, language revitalization, services for elders, and other social investments.

https://www.skmissionsupport.com/

www.gsa.gov/stars3