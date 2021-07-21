Leading Citizen Automation Platform Quickbase Names PAN Communications as Agency of Record

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced its agency of record partnership with Quickbase, the leading no-code operational agility platform. The agency will support the brand’s rapid growth stake as a first-mover and leader in the citizen automation and citizen development space. As digital acceleration continues, Gartner predicts that by 2025, fifty percent of new low-code clients will come from business buyers outside the IT organization.

Quickbase has long been a pioneer in the no-code application platform space. With more than two decades specializing in transforming businesses into operationally agile organizations, the brand is experiencing rapid growth as their enterprise customer bookings increased by nearly 40 percent year-over-year, led by an 83 percent increase in average deal size. To accommodate this growth, they’ve expanded and appointed new strategic senior leadership, and partnered with PAN, based on the firm’s proven expertise in moving automation, application development and low-code brands. This comes through data informed decision-making strategies and implementing their unique growth-driven NXT Stage approach.

"We've heard one thing loud and clear from our customers – the push to outpace change by shifting technology responsibilities to the business accelerated five years in the past few months, and everyone needs help navigating that path safely," said Eric Olson, chief marketing officer at Quickbase. "With 20 years of experience in citizen automation and development, we feel accountable for helping to shape that conversation in the market, and we couldn't be happier to have PAN Communications as a partner in that effort."

Pushing the expansion of no-code, agile operations are the trends of automation, democratization and the need for connectedness as the world remains virtual. Business needs change faster than traditional technology can support, and Quickbase provides an automation platform that enables their 5,500+ customers to drive continuous improvement and agility, all while proactively managing risk. PAN will grow the brand’s visibility across earned media channels through strategic media relations and thought leadership content. The agency will simultaneously work with influencers and industry leaders to boost awareness and establish expertise.

“Quickbase is looking to establish their expertise and quality awareness within the low-code automation and agility space,” says Gene Carozza, senior vice president at PAN Communications. “PAN is equipped to roll out an integrated media program that will tightly align and assist in Quickbase’s high growth business strategy. Our team is eager to start sourcing thought leadership opportunities for the highly-skilled Quickbase executives, and strategically guide the agile platform company to be the most well-recognized and qualified brand for low-code automated operations.”

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. With over 25 years of experience, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to emerging and late-stage growth strategies through the firm’s NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. The agency’s teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, HUMAN, Payoneer, GYANT, OneStream, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).