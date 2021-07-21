CEX.IO Partners With Chainalysis to Enhance Platform Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cryptocurrency platform CEX.IO announces a new partnership with the leading blockchain data monitoring provider Chainalysis. CEX.IO leverages its partner's comprehensive solutions to have a greater scope in transaction monitoring, with the ability to efficiently identify, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity on the platform.

As part of the cooperation, Chainalysis provides CEX.IO access to its powerful Reactor investigation software and transaction monitoring suite. Consequently, the crypto platform can be more efficient at processing transactions which ensures that any bad actors are identified and blocked while normal transactions are processed faster.

In addition to enhanced controls and comprehensive oversight to protect its fast-growing customer base, CEX.IO utilizes Chainalysis' tools to achieve more robust compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) rules and regulations.

"Chainalysis' powerful solutions allow for a much safer environment for our customer base and assist in preventing CEX.IO’s platform from being abused. Our clients can trade with peace of mind, knowing that behind the scenes, we are doing everything we can to protect their interests. In addition, comprehensive reporting tools allow for effective analysis and management of data, which the company’s executive management can use to keep making our services even better," Konstantin Anissimov, Executive Director at CEX.IO, stated.

About CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, the UK-based CEX.IO operates one of the largest international ecosystems of cryptocurrency products. From entry-level users to professional traders as well as institutions and businesses, over 4 million customers worldwide buy, sell, trade, exchange, stake, and borrow against cryptocurrencies using CEX.IO products. The company has been featured among CryptoCompare's ten best exchanges and Coin Metrics' trusted service providers.

About Chainalysis

Founded in 2014, Chanalysis is a leading blockchain data analytics company. With the mission to build trust in blockchains, the firm offers cryptocurrency investigation and compliance solutions to global law enforcement agencies, regulators, and enterprises in over 60 countries as they work together to fight illicit activity within the digital asset industry. Headquartered in New York, Chainalysis' data-powered investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software help solve high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely.