Calpine and GE Renewable Energy Complete Santa Ana Storage Project in Southern California

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calpine and GE Renewable Energy announced today the completion of the Santa Ana Storage Project (SASP) in Southern California. The project contains a 20MW/80MWh (4hr) standalone battery energy storage system using GE’s Reservoir energy storage technology. The system, now in commercial operation, is supported by a 20-year Resource Adequacy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The project will be able to provide energy to up to 12,000 households during peak events, and/or 24,000 households during normal load conditions.

This grid-connected battery energy storage system represents a major step forward in Calpine’s plans to grow the company’s energy storage footprint. The SASP facility itself will be capable of considerable expansion in future phases.

“ It is critical that consumers have affordable, reliable electricity as we work to integrate more renewable energy sources into the U.S. power supply,” said Alex Makler, Senior Vice President of Calpine’s West Region. “ Calpine already operates the world’s largest geothermal facility in California, and this cutting-edge battery storage project represents another major investment in meeting the clean energy demands of an increasingly electrified world. We are proud to work with GE and the community of Santa Ana to showcase the very latest in energy storage solutions.”

“ The energy storage system provides targeted local capacity to enhance grid reliability during peak periods,” added Mike Bowman, Renewable Hybrids Chief Technology Officer for GE Renewable Energy. “ And, as fast-acting stabilization devices, the battery energy storage systems can charge and discharge rapidly to regulate frequency and contribute to grid stability, helping to balance and facilitate the ever-growing penetration of variable renewable energy. These assets will assist with making California’s state targets of 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2045.”

GE’s Reservoir is a flexible, compact solution that combines GE’s advanced technologies and expertise in plant controls, power electronics, battery management systems and electrical balance of plant – all backed by GE’s performance guarantees.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in major competitive wholesale and retail power markets across the U.S. Through wholesale power operations and our retail businesses, Calpine’s diverse team of approximately 2,300 employees serves customers across 22 states, Canada and Mexico. Calpine operates a fleet of 76 power plants representing nearly 26,000 MW of generation capacity. Environmental stewardship is fundamental to Calpine’s philosophy and culture; in addition to operating the largest geothermal facility in the world and the youngest, most efficient fleets of gas-fired power plants, Calpine has been a long-time advocate of the Clean Power Plan, Paris Climate Accord, carbon pricing and decarbonization.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

