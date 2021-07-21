John Hancock Integrates with iPipeline’s iGO Application Solution to Streamline Sales and Improve Customer Experience

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline®, a leading provider of no code / low code content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, today announced John Hancock has implemented a fully digital version of iGO® e-App, including Client Collaboration with AlphaTrust® e-Signature, to accelerate the life insurance application process. This new, modern approach can dramatically reduce the life insurance sales cycle and offers a less intrusive way to collect medical history data with required signatures. Some clients may even receive an "instant" underwriting decision via John Hancock ExpressTrack®, the company's accelerated underwriting process.1

“Client collaboration has long been a primary focus for iPipeline as we see the speed-to-coverage advantages being top of mind for most customers. Whatever can be done to make application completion and the collection of personal/medical data easier can drastically improve the overall customer experience,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted progressively minded carriers and their agents to seek efficient ways of doing business in a contactless selling environment. John Hancock’s decision to integrate with our platform demonstrates their commitment to accelerating the application and underwriting process at a time when traditional processing methods can lead to extensive delays.”

“At John Hancock, we are on a journey to reinvent the life insurance purchase process and are working in lock-step with like-minded innovative technology companies to make it happen. This collaboration with iPipeline is the latest effort to provide our distribution partners with next-generation sales tools to streamline the completion of applications,” said Linda Levyne, Senior Vice President/Head of Sales, John Hancock Insurance. “This is the level of service our partners and customers demand, and we are excited to provide them with an easy and convenient submission method at a time when so many are seeking protection.”

To learn more about iPipeline’s innovations in client collaboration, click here, contact sales@ipipeline.com, or call 1-800-758-0824, option 2. If you’re an existing iPipeline customer, turn on John Hancock’s “Term e-Application” and “Permanent e-Application” in iService to start taking advantage today.

1. Consumers, 18-60, submitting an application via iPipeline’s iGO e-App, and applying for single-life coverage up to $3 million are eligible for the ExpressTrack process, with an opportunity for certain applicants to obtain an "instant" underwriting decision. Policy issuance is not guaranteed as any life insurance purchase is subject to completion of an application, including health questions, and underwriting approval. John Hancock will obtain additional information, including but not limited to medical records, to evaluate your application for insurance; and after your policy is issued, to identify any misrepresentation in the application. The ExpressTrack process is not available in New York.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) as of March 31, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states. Insurance products are issued by John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595. MLINY062221598-1

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.