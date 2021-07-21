Houston Association of REALTORS® Adopts Remine Pro and Add/Edit

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) has adopted Remine Pro and Add/Edit as a complimentary member benefit to its more than 43,000 valued subscribers.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

Remine’s Add/Edit enables MLSs to customize listing fields for their market area and provides a modern API that allows vendors and brokers to submit listings via their internal tools. HAR subscribers will have the familiar ability to input listings via their desktop or mobile device in addition to storing unlimited high-resolution photos, videos, and virtual tools that make their listings stand out.

"The addition of Remine Pro and Add/Edit aligns perfectly with our strategy of delivering tech-forward solutions to help members be more productive and grow their business,” said Bob Hale, CEO of HAR.

“Members will now have access to additional information to better inform their marketing decisions and assist in creating targeted marketing campaigns,” said Shannon Cobb Evans, 2021 HAR MLS Advisory Group Chair. “The Add/Edit API is also exciting, with the potential to eliminate duplicate entry of listing data between systems making it easier for subscribers to get their inventory into the MLS.”

“Bob Hale and the entire HAR team were some of the first customers that believed in the capabilities of our product suite and became early adopters at the launch of Remine,” explained Leo Pareja, President and Cofounder of Remine. “We are excited to deliver our powerful add/edit technology to the Houston market as well unlocking the full feature set of Remine Pro as an included member benefit.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website.

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About Houston Association of REALTORS®

Founded in 1918, the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) is a 43,000-member organization of real estate professionals engaged in every aspect of the industry, including residential and commercial sales and leasing, appraisal, property management and counseling. It is the largest individual dues-paying membership trade association in Houston as well as the second largest local association/board of REALTORS® in the United States.

The Multiple Listing Service of the Houston Association of REALTORS® includes residential properties and new homes listed by 43,000 REALTORS® throughout Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties, as well as parts of Brazoria, Galveston, Waller and Wharton counties. Residential home sales statistics as well as listing information for more than 150,000 properties across Texas may be found online at HAR.com.