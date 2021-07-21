Scale Computing and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale for Enterprise Clients

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) that will help organizations adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Scale Computing is delivering on-premises edge computing solutions for applications that are designed to be flexible and intelligent to help address high-availability and resilience.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, “Why organizations are betting on edge computing: Insights from the edge,” revealed that 91% of the 1,500 executives surveyed indicated that their organizations plan to implement edge computing strategies within five years. IBM Edge Application Manager, an autonomous management solution that runs on Red Hat OpenShift, enables the secured deployment, continuous operations and remote management of AI, analytics, and IoT enterprise workloads to deliver real-time analysis and insights at scale.

“We see that the periphery of storage and compute has undergone transformational changes on so many fronts over the last 18 months - from employee and customer health and safety, supply chain challenges, to shifting product demands, to being an increasing target of cyber-attacks,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “We believe that Edge computing is critical for the future of many organizations, and organizations of all sizes across all industries can take steps now to help simplify the deployment and management of localized compute infrastructure in a secure and resilient manner. We are excited to team our HC3 Edge Computing solutions with IBM Edge Application Manager in an effort to help organizations optimize their operations across the globe with infrastructure designed to be self-healing and automated, as well as added containerized application management that can help them grow into the new reality of edge computing.”

Scale Computing HC3 Edge Computing solutions are designed to provide customers with an autonomous infrastructure that can run modern containerized applications alongside legacy applications as virtual machines. This can help users centrally monitor and manage their fleet of distributed infrastructure and applications through the entire lifecycle—from deployment and maintenance updates to service level monitoring and problem remediation.

“We look forward to collaborating with Scale Computing to help clients deploy, operate and manage thousands of endpoints throughout their operations with IBM Edge Application Manager,” said Evarisitus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. “Together, we can help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by acting on insights closer to where their data is being created, at the edge.”

Scale Computing is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem made up of more than 30 equipment manufacturers, networking, IT & software providers to implement open standards-based cloud-native solutions that can autonomously manage edge applications at scale. IBM’s partner ecosystem fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

For more information about Scale Computing HC3 Edge, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/hc3-edge

For more information about IBM edge computing, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/edge-computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.