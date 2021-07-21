Chattahoochee Technical College Selects YuJa as Video Platform Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Ga., recently selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to enhance the learning of its more than 14,000 students.

Previously a TechSmith Knowmia client, the end of enterprise education video hosting from TechSmith’s business model meant the college needed a replacement that offered high functionality and ease of use, while also offering the ability to manage and track the college’s workflows.

As part of the Technical College System of Georgia, Chattahoochee Technical College officials reached out to its network for referrals and learned about YuJa. After side-by-side trials with leading Video Platform solutions, the college ultimately selected YuJa to provide a comprehensive video solution for the institution.

“Recording lectures, sharing content, and creating and tracking videos is just the beginning of what Chattahoochee Technical College can do with YuJa as their video partner,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to have earned their partnership and to provide the college with best-in-class lecture capture, video hosting, LMS integration, deep analytics and other capabilities to serve instructors and students alike, just as we have with other technical schools in Georgia and beyond.”

The college is leveraging YuJa’s migration incentives, which include a custom built toolkit to help ease the transition, a credit in human or artificial intelligence-based automatic captioning, data migrations and assistance with relinking video assets, integrating systems and training faculty and staff. The college also will benefit from live, total user customer service, dedicated account management staffing and consistent support.

ABOUT CHATTAHOOCHEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Chattahoochee Technical College is the largest technical college in Georgia with an enrollment that exceeded 14,000 students in the past academic year. The college provides a high-quality, easily-accessible education, with eight campus locations serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding, and Pickens. Chattahoochee Tech awards certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees in more than 50 programs of study and offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes, and adult education programs that include free High School Equivalency Diploma preparation classes.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.