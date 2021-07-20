KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ServiceMaster Funding LLC, ServiceMaster of Canada Limited, Series 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes from ServiceMaster Funding LLC, ServiceMaster of Canada Limited, Series 2021-1, a whole business securitization (WBS).

This transaction is the second WBS issued by ServiceMaster Funding LLC (the “Issuer”) and its subsidiaries and ServiceMaster of Canada Limited (the “Canadian Co-Issuer”, and together with the Issuer, the “Co-Issuers”). In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2020, ServiceMaster Opco Holdings LLC and certain of its affiliates contributed substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to the Co-Issuers as collateral for the Existing Notes. The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic and international franchise and regional distribution agreements, royalties and profits from company-operated locations, product and equipment sales, franchisee notes, other franchisee fees and intellectual property.

ServiceMaster Brands (“ServiceMaster”, “SMB” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of restoration and cleaning services to commercial and residential customers across all 50 states and ten countries. SMB’s platform consists of ServiceMaster Restore (restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (commercial cleaning), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and furniture repair), AmeriSpec (home inspection), and upon the completion of the acquisition, Two Men and a Truck (moving and junk removal). SMB serves both residential and commercial customers in the US through a network of 2,624 global locations and 2,125 franchisees as of March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”). For the twelve months ending Q1 2021 (“LTM Q1 2021”), the system generated system sales of approximately $3.2 billion. The system is approximately 99.7% franchised.

In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2021-1 Class A-2 Notes, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the Co-Issuers’ outstanding Series 2020-1 Class A-1 Notes, Series 2020-1 A-2-I Notes and the Series 2020-1 A-2-II Notes (the “Existing Notes”, and together with the Series 2021-1 Class A-2-I Notes and Series 2021-1 Class A-2-II-Notes, the “Notes”). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow scenarios following the addition of the Series 2021-1 Class A-2 Notes.

