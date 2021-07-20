Vālenz® Announces Partnership with Beecher Carlson

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vālenz® has announced a strategic partnership with Beecher Carlson, an insurance brokerage firm that leverages advanced analytics for optimal risk management. Through this partnership, Valenz and Beecher Carlson collaboratively offer the industry’s most in-depth Risk Bearing Provider Organization (RBPO) Assessment for thorough, data-driven analysis of whether an organization is positioned successfully for two-sided risk contracts in a value-based payment model.

Value-based payment models offer significant opportunities to reduce costs, enhance quality and improve outcomes. However, the pay-for-performance reimbursement structure might not be right for every health system or provider group. This RBPO Assessment identifies areas that need assistance and offers solutions to address potential deficiencies. It also helps determine if the program goals and incentives are aligned with the organization’s expected results and endorsed by all stakeholders.

“While there is a high level of interest and enthusiasm for value-based care, the clinical and financial risks need to be carefully considered – and in a two-sided contract, cultural and operational requirements must be in place to ensure success,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz. “Through this partnership with Beecher Carlson, we are excited to provide actionable insights and proven solutions to guide our clients’ approach to value-based care.”

As noted by Brad Lawson, Senior Vice President-Provider Risk Solutions of Beecher Carlson, the RBPO Assessment financial models assess risk-reward ratios, quantifying maximum probable gains as well as the maximum probable losses. “The 360-degree data and trend analyses account for real-world conditions, allowing organizations to stay nimble, proactively manage risk, and prepare for developing situations – such as an influx of more serious cases following the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of delayed care,” he said.

About Valenz

Valenz enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control costs across the life of a claim while empowering their members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz offers transparency through data to pinpoint members at highest risk, address gaps in network designs, ensure appropriate and accurate charges, and expertly navigate employees to optimal care solutions for substantial cost savings and improved health outcomes. More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.

About Beecher Carlson

Beecher Carlson is a large account risk management broker that values depth of industry and product knowledge. Operating as a single profit center organized by specialization, we align our service teams to be structured based on what is best for clients’ business rather than geographic convenience. We go beyond one-off transactions and utilize advanced analytics on every program. By quantifying the effects each decision will have on a company’s risk profile, we take the mystery out of buying insurance. Execution on analytical findings is our true differentiator in mitigating losses and affecting process changes. Our collective success is earned by creating the ideal risk management solution for our clients. To learn more, visit beechercarlson.com.