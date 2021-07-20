Sherweb Announces Accelerate Cloud Summit 2021

Unlock your best cloud self! Join us for a 3-day conference jam-packed with actionable insights on MSP reality, including Business Growth, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. Choose your experience here: https://tinyurl.com/s8md69tj

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, a leading MSP cloud marketplace, today announced that it will hold its award-winning Accelerate Cloud Summit from October 18-20, 2021.

Unlock your potential and grow your cloud business

The three-day event will feature real-world insights into current and future trends, as well as hands-on educational sessions and extensive networking opportunities.

For its fifth edition, North America’s premier cloud event will take place in a hybrid format. The live event will be taking place in Hollywood (Florida) and will be streamed to allow partners and channel members from across the world to attend virtually.

“This year promises to be our best event yet. The channel has experienced so much in the past 18 months, and now is the opportune moment for MSPs to critically assess where their business is today and truly focus on where they should be headed,” said Matthew Cassar, Sherweb’s co-CEO.

“We’re bringing together industry leaders, channel vendors, Sherweb subject matter experts and partner panels to share exclusive content that will help our partners thrive in the vital areas of digital transformation, security and infrastructure, so they can continue to accelerate their cloud business.”

Learn from industry leaders and MSP peers

Confirmed keynote speakers so far are:

Erik Qualman: Bestselling author and expert on Digital Leadership, Future Trends and Digital Transformation

Bestselling author and expert on Digital Leadership, Future Trends and Digital Transformation Kit Colbert: VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU at VMware, recognized thought-leader on Cloud-Native, End-User Computing, and Cloud Management trends

VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU at VMware, recognized thought-leader on Cloud-Native, End-User Computing, and Cloud Management trends Matthew and Peter Cassar: Sherweb co-CEOs

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Sherweb Partner Awards will be making a return this year, to highlight the hard work and achievements within the partner ecosystem. There will also be several announcements made regarding Sherweb’s marketplace and roadmap that will help to improve the way partners deliver their managed cloud services.

To find out more about Accelerate 2021 and to register, visit sherweb.com/accelerate.

About Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. We support our customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, we can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com.

Follow Sherweb on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.