KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tricolor Auto Securitization Trust 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Tricolor Auto Securitization Trust 2021-1 (“TAST 2021-1”), a subprime auto loan ABS transaction.

TAST 2021-1 will issue six classes of notes totaling approximately $234.2 million. The transaction includes a three-month prefunding period which could represent up to 15% of the total receivables balance. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 50.00% for the Class A notes to 11.00% for the Class F notes.

This transaction represents the first rated ABS securitization in 2021 for the Tricolor Auto Acceptance, LLC (“Tricolor” or the “Company”). Previously, the Company issued a rated ABS securitization in November 2018 as well as five unrated securitizations from 2013-2020. Founded in 2007, Tricolor is an auto lender and “buy here-pay here" auto finance company that focuses on the underserved Hispanic market. Tricolor serves consumers who are typically unable to obtain financing from traditional lending sources such as credit unions, banks, and captive auto finance companies. The Company’s founder and CEO, Daniel Chu, owns 35.5% of the Company, while the remaining 64.5% is owned by high net-worth individuals and family offices. The Company is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Tricolor Holdings, LLC. As of June 15, 2021, Tricolor operated a total of 47 dealerships with 32 located in Texas, 10 in California and one in Nevada. The dealerships in Texas and Nevada operate as Tricolor and California dealerships operate as Ganas Auto Group, which is an affiliated brand of Tricolor. In addition, Tricolor operates seven sub-branded Ganas Ya! dealerships.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Tricolor’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational review of Tricolor, which was conducted in September 2018, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

