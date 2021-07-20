Morgan Medical Center Deploys LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots; First Hospital in Region to Deploy Coronavirus-Killing Technology

MADISON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As healthcare facilities look for new and innovative ways to battle viruses and bacteria that can lurk on high-touch surfaces, Morgan Medical Center (MMC) has taken a leap into the future with two LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots by Xenex. The robots quickly destroy microscopic pathogens in high-traffic areas, including the emergency department, patient rooms, operating rooms and public restrooms.

As part of its commitment to patient safety and quality care, MMC began exploring ultraviolet (UV) technology options for advanced control in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need for enhanced cleaning protocols in the facility to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other microorganisms that can cause infections, such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) that often dwell on high-touch surfaces in healthcare facilities. The LightStrike robot is proven to deactivate Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces in two minutes.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to the people in our community. Adding the LightStrike robots enables us to have the most disinfected environment possible, which helps us make a difference in the lives of the people we serve. We thoroughly evaluated UV technologies and chose the Xenex LightStrike robots because of the scientific evidence validating the efficacy of the technology, as well as the robot’s speed and ease of use,” said Adam Bedgood, RN, MMC’s chief nursing officer.

Named “McSteamy” and “McDreamy” by hospital employees, the robots are already at work disinfecting areas of the hospital. Operated by the Morgan Medical Center environmental services team, the LightStrike robots can disinfect a typical patient room in less than 15 minutes.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon to create intense bursts of broad spectrum ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroy bacteria and viruses on surfaces without damaging materials in the room. More than 40 peer-reviewed studies have been published by healthcare facilities validating the efficacy of the LightStrike robot disinfection technology.

About Morgan Medical Center

Morgan Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Madison, Georgia. With a vision of being a Patient-Focused Center of Excellence, MMC provides a fully-staffed 24-hour emergency room, comprehensive outpatient and inpatient services, acute care, and swing bed programs out of a new hospital facility built in 2018. Originally opened in 1960, MMC is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC) and was the first critical access hospital in the state of Georgia certified as a Level IV Trauma Center. Visit www.morganmedical.org for more information.

About Xenex

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based disinfection strategies and solutions. Frost & Sullivan names Xenex the 2020 Global Company of the Year for its patented technology and being at the vanguard of the fight against SARS-CoV2. Xenex is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products and services that utilize its innovative, proprietary disinfection technologies to stop the spread of deadly pathogens that cause infectious diseases. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include EW Healthcare Partners, Piper Sandler, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit www.xenex.com.