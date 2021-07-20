U.S. Virgin Islands Awards Periscope Holdings Procurement Transformation Project

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Periscope Holdings announced today that the U.S. Virgin Islands has selected Periscope Holdings to transform procurement throughout the territory. The U.S. Virgin Islands is currently implementing the entire suite of Periscope procure-to-pay solutions to provide automated workflows, unprecedented spend visibility and cost savings.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is partnering with Periscope Holdings to provide faster, less costly purchasing and enhanced contract management and reporting capabilities,” said Commissioner Anthony D. Thomas at U.S. Virgin Islands. “With a supplier network of 500,000; an innovative, easy-to-use shopping environment, automated purchasing processes, and robust contract management tools we are confident Periscope Holdings can bring efficiency and savings to our buyers, suppliers and taxpayers.”

The full procure-to-pay solution the U.S. Virgin Islands is implementing is branded GVIBUY and includes Periscope Marketplace and Periscope CLM. Open registration for vendors will begin on September 7, 2021. The Department of Property and Procurement plans to begin issuing bids in the fall with purchasing from vendors becoming available early next year.

The Periscope Marketplace will facilitate comparison shopping and best value purchasing across the territory’s own strategically sourced contracts, those managed by other public sector organizations, cooperative contracts, and the open market – all in one place. Periscope CLM is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for contract lifecycle management in 2021, and seamlessly integrated to sourcing and purchasing components of Periscope ePro.

“The Periscope team is honored to partner with the U.S. Virgin Islands to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent,” said Brian Utley, CEO at Periscope Holdings. “The Virgin Islands is our first territory, joining 8 states to benefit from increased efficiency and transparency by simplifying shopping and enabling best value purchasing.”

Periscope Holdings currently powers over 1,000 public sector procurement systems, including the State of Arkansas, State of Oregon, and City of Philadelphia. Learn more about GVIBUY and all state and local projects by emailing info@periscopeholdings.com.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions exclusively for public sector buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by 500,000 suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.