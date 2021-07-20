Polysentry Awarded $950 Million Ceiling on Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Contract for the US Air Force

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polysentry, a technology company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled software platforms for analyzing large datasets, today announced that it has been awarded a $950 million ceiling contract with the United States Air Force. Under this award, Polysentry will offer its software in support of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) program, which is part of the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) force modernization initiative.

The awarded $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“Polysentry is honored to be included in the deployment of the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) with our AI-enabled data analysis platform for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Mission Planning,” said Kevin Virgil, CEO of Polysentry. “We look forward to supporting the Department of Defense and this essential force modernization effort.”

