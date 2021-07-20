Snap Inc. and Verishop Launch Social-Shopping, E-Commerce Partnership

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Verishop and Snap Inc. announced the launch of Verishop Mini: a curated shopping experience that lives exclusively within Snapchat, allowing users to discover and shop the latest in fashion and beauty products all without leaving the app. Verishop Mini, which debuts today, seamlessly delivers Verishop’s best-in-class e-commerce experience to the 280M daily Snapchatters.

The curated store, accessible through Snap’s rocket icon within Chat and search, will feature a rotating selection of cult-favorite fashion labels including Ganni, Faithfull the Brand, Labucq, The Line by K, Dannijo, Frankie’s Bikinis, Bebe, Richer Poorer, and Fifth & Ninth; and beauty brands including Kosas, R+Co, Blume, EXA, and Saie. Snapchatters can shop their “mood” via ten themed categories, created exclusively for Verishop Mini, that run the gamut from Free Spirited, to Mid-Century Modern, and High Glam. Minis integrate directly with Chat, making it easy to share favorites in real time with friends.

“Our Minis platform offers an exciting new way for Verishop to create a socially-driven e-commerce experience inside of Snapchat,” said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap Inc. "The Verishop Mini makes it easy and fun for our community to shop fashion and beauty favorites expertly curated just for them, right alongside their friends on Snapchat.”

Additionally, Snapchatters will have the chance to virtually sample popular beauty products and accessories available from Verishop through Snap’s new augmented reality try-on experiences. Users can see how they look in five shades of Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, and virtually try-on select styles and colors of Fifth & Ninth Sunglasses. The AR shopping lenses will live on Verishop’s Snapchat profile and will be accessible in the filter carousel in Snapchat’s main camera.

"Verishop is a new kind of shopping platform, offering easy discovery of unique products through an entertaining shopping experience. We're passionate about helping independent brands be successful and building features to help these brands connect with the consumer,” said co-founder & CEO Imran Khan. “We're excited to introduce Verishop to the Snap community, and will continue to extend our platform, as we have with this partnership."