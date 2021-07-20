Camunda Announces ISO Certification for Information Security Management

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Process automation provider Camunda today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). The premier global standard for information security, ISO 27001 certification follows a successful external audit of the company’s information security practices and furthers Camunda’s commitment to providing highly secure process automation solutions for its customers and partners.

“ISO compliance provides Camunda customers with the assurance that the company’s security management processes are comprehensive, aligned with infosec best practices, and fit for use within many highly regulated industries,” said Daniel Meyer, Camunda CTO.

ISO 27001 and its ISMS provide a modern and tested framework for companies to manage everything related to information security. The ISMS defines what information needs to be protected as well as the requirements for keeping this information safe.

The audit was conducted by TÜV SÜD, a leading provider of safety, security and sustainability solutions. Customers and prospects can learn more about Camunda’s ISO 27001 certification and its process automation solutions at camunda.com.

About Camunda

Camunda is an open source software company innovating process automation with a developer-friendly approach that is standards-based, highly scalable and collaborative for business and IT. A community of tens of thousands of users across companies such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate and improve mission-critical business processes end-to-end with Camunda, enabling them to build software applications more flexibly, collaboratively and efficiently, gaining the business agility, visibility and scale needed to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.