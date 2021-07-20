QCT Joins Forces with DZS to Create Blueprints for 5G Network Service Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, and DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly accelerate virtualization and containerized Open RAN-based infrastructures for telco operators.

This partnership between DZS and QCT leverages DZS mobile transport, telco edge, and converged network expertise and QCT’s server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities, to address carrier and operator business opportunities 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization.

Through this partnership, solution blueprints with validated configurations of QCT systems, DZS Cloud software and other hardware and software elements will be created to accelerate the automated deployment and orchestration of 5G networks. The joint Converged Edge Cloud Blueprints are optimized for 5G and FlexRAN based deployments at the network edge, incorporating 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, and including support for complementary network accelerators and offload functions.

“The collaboration between QCT and DZS brings tremendous synergies,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “QCT’s profound infrastructure experiences coupled with DZS’s solid cloud-native, software-defined networking expertise promises a converged system blueprint for edge cloud and better 5G service experiences for telco customers.”

“We are excited to work with QCT and their portfolio of infrastructure solutions to enable open software-defined network virtualization and cloud-native automation solutions,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to the realization of network-aware cloud technologies, open networks, and support customer choice, enabling operators to monetize their 5G investments with DZS Cloud and QCT platforms.”

A demonstration of joint DZS and QCT solutions can be seen at the Big 5G Event in Denver, CO where both DZS and QCT will have booths and will be speaking throughout the conference.

To learn more about QCT, visit www.QCT.io.

For more information about DZS, visit www.DZSi.com.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.