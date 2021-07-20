Wolters Kluwer Launches Patient Education Platform to Meet Demand for Accessible Content Aligned With Care Team Recommendations

EmmiEducate aids the expansion of virtual care delivery and helps providers reduce health inequities by more effectively reaching diverse populations through multiple touch points and modalities. EmmiEducate features hundreds of compelling videos, more than 8,000 leaflets in up to 20 languages, and presentation of educational materials at a 5th to 7th grade reading level, helping care teams provide content to patients in ways they can better understand and act on. (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective patient education has become even more important in the wake of chronic misinformation, virtual visits, and delayed medical care brought on by the pandemic. That’s why Wolters Kluwer is introducing EmmiEducate, a new patient education solution from the creators of UpToDate and Lexicomp.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today the release of EmmiEducate™ to improve alignment between patients and their care teams. With educational content tailored to a variety of learning and reading styles, and interoperability across disparate systems and access points, EmmiEducate gives providers the ability to easily support their patients’ information needs within their workflow, delivering easy-to-understand educational materials that mirror the guidance provided to patients during the clinical encounter.

Meeting patients where they are

EmmiEducate aids the expansion of virtual care delivery and helps providers reduce health inequities by more effectively reaching diverse populations through multiple touch points and modalities. EmmiEducate features hundreds of compelling videos, more than 8,000 leaflets in up to 20 languages, and presentation of educational materials at a 5th to 7th grade reading level, helping care teams provide content to patients in ways they can better understand and act on.

“How patient education is developed and shared directly impacts whether or not it will be used. Done right, educational touchpoints can improve patient understanding and adherence to their treatment plan, enhance the overall care experience, and build organizational affinity,” said Jason Burum, General Manager, Healthcare Provider Segment, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “By extending clinical decision support to patients, EmmiEducate aligns healthcare stakeholders in a manner that is convenient and highly effective for improving outcomes.”

Improving efficiency in provider workflows

Through integrations with numerous IT systems and technologies, EmmiEducate allows providers to provide patients with access to content in a variety of ways – from the electronic medical record (EMR) to the bedside to ongoing digital patient engagement. Additionally, as providers’ needs expand, Wolters Kluwer’s patient engagement content and services can help providers further activate patients with smart outreach programs, engagement tracking, and captivating content for digital health efforts that make an impact.

“At UMass Memorial Health, we integrated Wolters Kluwer’s patient education tools when we went live in our EMR. Our patients have been very happy with the content, and it is very easy to attach to the patient after-visit summary. Many of the topics are available in multiple languages,” said Eric Alper MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer / Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, UMass Memorial Health.

